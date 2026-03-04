‘Special enforcement drives on Holi’: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the public to cooperate and adhere strictly to traffic regulations. (file)

In the view of Holi celebrations on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for elaborate traffic arrangements across the national capital that have been put in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists and to curb traffic violations.

To maintain law and order on the roads during the festivities, special enforcement drives will be conducted to check incidents of drunken driving, speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minors, riding without helmets, and stunt performances on two-wheelers.

According to officials, special traffic police teams will be deployed at major intersections, vulnerable locations, and identified “drunken driving points” across the city. These teams will be stationed strategically throughout Delhi along with Police Control Room (PCR) vans and local police personnel to monitor and prosecute offenders.