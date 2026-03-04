‘Special enforcement drives on Holi’: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the view of Holi celebrations on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for elaborate traffic arrangements across the national capital that have been put in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists and to curb traffic violations.
To maintain law and order on the roads during the festivities, special enforcement drives will be conducted to check incidents of drunken driving, speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minors, riding without helmets, and stunt performances on two-wheelers.
According to officials, special traffic police teams will be deployed at major intersections, vulnerable locations, and identified “drunken driving points” across the city. These teams will be stationed strategically throughout Delhi along with Police Control Room (PCR) vans and local police personnel to monitor and prosecute offenders.
The traffic police also emphasised strict compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. In cases involving drunken driving, red-light jumping, use of mobile phones while driving, dangerous driving, and speeding, the driving licence of the offender will be seized and will be liable for suspension for a minimum period of three months.
Additionally, stringent action will be taken against registered vehicle owners if their vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, or involved in stunt riding or driving without a valid licence.
The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the public to cooperate and adhere strictly to traffic regulations. Citizens have been advised not to drink and drive, observe prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, avoid racing or competitive driving, and refrain from reckless or dangerous maneuvers.
Two-wheeler riders and pillion riders have been specifically instructed to wear helmets and avoid triple riding. The police have also urged residents not to allow minors or unauthorised individuals to drive their vehicles and to avoid performing stunts on public roads.
Authorities further advised citizens to celebrate Holi indoors rather than on public roads and to maintain patience and road discipline while following instructions from traffic personnel deployed at intersections throughout the city.
For real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can stay connected through the Delhi Traffic Police website, official social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as the WhatsApp number 8750871493. In case of emergencies, citizens may contact the traffic helpline numbers 1095 or 011-25844444.
Officials reiterated that the primary objective of these measures is to ensure a safe and accident-free Holi celebration for all.
