Special court to try offences under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act: Delhi HC appoints senior advocate N Hariharan as amicus curiae

The Delhi High Court has appointed senior advocate N Hariharan as amicus curiae in order to assist it in deciding the manner in which a special court can be constituted to try offences under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, ensuring a fair and speedy trial for the differently abled.

While framing issues for consideration, a single judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on January 31 appointed Hariharan to assist the court in deciding “how can a special court be constituted as per Section 84 to try offences under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”. Hariharan will also be assisting on how a speedy and fair trial for the differently abled persons can be ensured and how the judicial system can be improved for the benefit of the differently abled.

“A copy of this order along with a complete set of paper book be delivered to N Hariharan, senior advocate, forthwith,” the high court directed and listed the matter for hearing on February 21. The high court was hearing a plea moved by one Rakesh Kumar Kalra, a hearing-impaired individual who was appearing in person.

Chapter XIII of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act deals with the special courts to try offences under the Act. Section 84 of the Act states that for the purpose of providing speedy trial, the state government shall, with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the high court, by notification, specify for each district, a court of session to be a special court to try the offences under this Act.

Section 85 also provides for the appointment of a public prosecutor for every special court by the state government or the appointment of an advocate, who has been in practice as an advocate for not less than seven years, as a ‘special public prosecutor’ for the purpose of conducting cases in that special court.

With respect to offences under the enactment, the Act states that any person who contravenes any provisions of the Act or any rule made thereunder shall for first contravention be punishable with a fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 and for any subsequent contravention with a fine, which shall not be less than Rs 50,000 but which may extend to Rs 5 lakh.