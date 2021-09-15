Special counselling camps for parents of out-of-school children from this month

Parental counselling camps will be held from this month for the parents of out-of-school children enrolled in special training centres (STC) in Delhi, preparing to be introduced to mainstream school.

Out-of-school children are understood as those who have either dropped out of school or were never enrolled in one. There are 834 STCs in Delhi where these children below 14 years of age are enrolled and trained to be admitted to their age-appropriate classes in schools.

“Parental counselling camp will be conducted for the parents of children studying in STCs. A parent’s involvement and support in a child’s journey is of paramount importance, more so in the case of children susceptible to dropping out. Thus, parents will be made aware of the importance of education and will be motivated to actively participate in the teaching-learning process of their children. They will be guided in various ways to take full benefit from online teaching for their children during Covid-19 pandemic period,” reads a notice from the office of Samagra Shiksha Delhi.

The first phase of these counselling sessions, to be held in groups of 30, will be conducted this month and the next phase in December.