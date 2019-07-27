Special clinic for elderly at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital opens Sunday

A series of new facilities for elderly patients will be made available at Safdarjung Hospital with the administration opening a geriatric OPD, having several specialties like medicine, general surgery, ENT, orthopaedics and ophthalmology, from Sunday. The OPD clinic will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday and services will start from Sunday.

The special clinic will run every Sunday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

“With the introduction of the facility, the elderly will be able to avail medical services on the campus. They will not have to deal with the patient rush, which is mostly high during weekdays. On Sundays, the hospital is comparatively less crowded,” Dr Sunil Gupta, medical superintendent of the hospital told The Indian Express.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS. The centre has 200 wards and specialised centres of excellence for geriatric care for the elderly and provides multi-speciality healthcare.

Apart from the geriatric OPD, the administration is also adding a Cath lab at the department of cardiology, an MRI machine in the department of radiology and Lithotripsy machine in the department of urology.

As part of the Union Health Minister’s 100-day agenda, the hospital is also going to have an evening OPD clinic as a pilot project, which will later be extended to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital too.

The hospital, which caters to around 8,000-10,000 patients in a day, is also expected to start robotic surgery, for which purchases are in process.