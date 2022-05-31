Special Cell takes Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody in Arms Act case

A day after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by police inside Tihar jail in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Delhi Police took Bishnoi in police custody for three days in connection with a separate Arms Act case.

A team of the Delhi Police Special Monday went to Tihar and questioned jailed gangsters Bishnoi and his aide Md Shahrukh in connection with Moosewala’s murder. This was after a social media post from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the murder. Police are probing allegations that Bishnoi planned the murder from inside the jail with Brar’s help using internet calls.

On Tuesday, a team went to the prison and took Bishnoi’s custody to question him in an Arms Act case. This came after DCP Rajeev Ranjan’s team arrested three members of gangster Gogi’s group – Mukesh, Harvinder and Shakti – in April this year. According to police, Mukesh had fired at an Assistant Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail last year. Shakti, police said, is a national-level boxer.

A senior police officer said, “There was an encounter with a Tihar jail official last year and the Special Cell arrested three local gangsters. During the probe, Bishnoi’s name cropped up. It is suspected that he was supplying weapons to the gangsters. We have taken him into custody and will question him about the case.”

Bishnoi was earlier lodged in a Rajasthan Jail and was recently shifted to the Delhi jail in connection with a MCOCA case. After he came to Delhi, he allegedly contacted his associates and tasked Shahrukh to kill Moosewala, said police sources. However, the plan failed and Shahrukh was arrested by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell before he could execute his plan.