As Special Cell flags 25 crime gangs in Delhi, Commissioner Satish Golchha orders crackdown, assigns dedicated officers

The syndicates include those led by Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar, Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, Jitender Gogi, Arsh Dalla, Kala Jatheri, and others, as per the Delhi Police.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
Updated: Jan 30, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Following the briefing, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed the eastern range units and the district police to intensify coordinated action, particularly focusing on Shahdara and East Delhi.
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell informed Commissioner Satish Golchha that 25 gangs are currently active across the city, prompting a sweeping crackdown order against gangsters, their networks, and financiers in a bid to dismantle organised crime gangs operating in the Capital.

In a recent crime review meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters on the modus operandi of these gangs, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha gave a detailed presentation informing that a dedicated officer of the Crime Branch Special Cell has been deputed to track each identified gangster, officers said.

A source said the 25 syndicates are led by Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer, Manjit Mahal-Ashok Pradhan, Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, Hashim Baba, Kaushal Chaudhary, Dinesh Karala-Deepak Titar, Monu Gujjar-Shamsher Singh Shera, Tillu Tajpuria, Gurjant Janta, Irfan alias Chhenu, Jitender Gogi, Kala Rana-Noni Rana, Lucky Patiyal, Neeraj Faridpuria, Sunil Sardhania, Saddam Gauri, Happy Passia, Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Venkat Garg and Rohit Chaudhary.

Among the 25 gangs, two of the key members are also designated terrorists – Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Goldy Brar (Satwinderjit Singh).

Following the briefing, which was held in late December, Golchha is learnt to have directed the eastern range units and the district police to intensify coordinated action, particularly focusing on Shahdara and East Delhi, along with the North-East district already under scrutiny. “The DCPs of all districts must take proactive measures against local gang networks,” Golchha instructed, asking the Additional CP Kushwaha to assign all the districts special staff with clear targets for the arrest of gangsters, their associates, and financiers.

All district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been asked to maintain a close watch on gang members currently out on bail. “Each sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was tasked with initiating at least one Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case within the first fortnight of January,” a senior police officer said, citing Golchha’s directions.

For gangsters operating from abroad, the DCPs have been directed to initiate proceedings such as Look Out Circulars (LOCs), Blue Corner Notices (BCNs), Red Corner Notices (RCNs), and passport revocations.

Golchha further stressed that cases invoking MCOCA or trial in absentia against such offenders be published effectively.

The commissioner also cautioned that several gang members are exploiting drug addicts to carry out illegal activities. “Local police units have been asked to identify and monitor suspected drug users being influenced by criminal groups,” the officer said.

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

