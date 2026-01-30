As Special Cell flags 25 crime gangs in Delhi, Commissioner Satish Golchha orders crackdown, assigns dedicated officers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell informed Commissioner Satish Golchha that 25 gangs are currently active across the city, prompting a sweeping crackdown order against gangsters, their networks, and financiers in a bid to dismantle organised crime gangs operating in the Capital.
In a recent crime review meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters on the modus operandi of these gangs, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha gave a detailed presentation informing that a dedicated officer of the Crime Branch Special Cell has been deputed to track each identified gangster, officers said.
A source said the 25 syndicates are led by Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer, Manjit Mahal-Ashok Pradhan, Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, Hashim Baba, Kaushal Chaudhary, Dinesh Karala-Deepak Titar, Monu Gujjar-Shamsher Singh Shera, Tillu Tajpuria, Gurjant Janta, Irfan alias Chhenu, Jitender Gogi, Kala Rana-Noni Rana, Lucky Patiyal, Neeraj Faridpuria, Sunil Sardhania, Saddam Gauri, Happy Passia, Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Venkat Garg and Rohit Chaudhary.
Among the 25 gangs, two of the key members are also designated terrorists – Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Goldy Brar (Satwinderjit Singh).
Following the briefing, which was held in late December, Golchha is learnt to have directed the eastern range units and the district police to intensify coordinated action, particularly focusing on Shahdara and East Delhi, along with the North-East district already under scrutiny. “The DCPs of all districts must take proactive measures against local gang networks,” Golchha instructed, asking the Additional CP Kushwaha to assign all the districts special staff with clear targets for the arrest of gangsters, their associates, and financiers.
All district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been asked to maintain a close watch on gang members currently out on bail. “Each sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was tasked with initiating at least one Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case within the first fortnight of January,” a senior police officer said, citing Golchha’s directions.
For gangsters operating from abroad, the DCPs have been directed to initiate proceedings such as Look Out Circulars (LOCs), Blue Corner Notices (BCNs), Red Corner Notices (RCNs), and passport revocations.
Golchha further stressed that cases invoking MCOCA or trial in absentia against such offenders be published effectively.
The commissioner also cautioned that several gang members are exploiting drug addicts to carry out illegal activities. “Local police units have been asked to identify and monitor suspected drug users being influenced by criminal groups,” the officer said.
