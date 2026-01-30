As Special Cell flags 25 crime gangs in Delhi, Commissioner Satish Golchha orders crackdown, assigns dedicated officers

Following the briefing, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha is learnt to have directed the eastern range units and the district police to intensify coordinated action, particularly focusing on Shahdara and East Delhi. (File photo)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell informed Commissioner Satish Golchha that 25 gangs are currently active across the city, prompting a sweeping crackdown order against gangsters, their networks, and financiers in a bid to dismantle organised crime gangs operating in the Capital.

In a recent crime review meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters on the modus operandi of these gangs, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha gave a detailed presentation informing that a dedicated officer of the Crime Branch Special Cell has been deputed to track each identified gangster, officers said.

A source said the 25 syndicates are led by Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer, Manjit Mahal-Ashok Pradhan, Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, Hashim Baba, Kaushal Chaudhary, Dinesh Karala-Deepak Titar, Monu Gujjar-Shamsher Singh Shera, Tillu Tajpuria, Gurjant Janta, Irfan alias Chhenu, Jitender Gogi, Kala Rana-Noni Rana, Lucky Patiyal, Neeraj Faridpuria, Sunil Sardhania, Saddam Gauri, Happy Passia, Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Venkat Garg and Rohit Chaudhary.