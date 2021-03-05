Special CBI court discharges ex-OSD to Satyendar Jain

Dr Nikunj Aggarwal was the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File)

A Special CBI court discharged Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a case involving alleged irregularities in his appointment. Special Judge Sanjay Bansal discharged Aggarwal and co-accused Dr Anup Mohta, stating it “has to be kept in mind that Dr Nikunj possessed necessary qualifications for such an appointment. It is not that Dr Mohta compromised on qualification. He had asked HoD (Ortho) Dr Anil Aggarwal for assessment of Dr Nikunj. Only after Dr Aggarwal found Dr Nikunj suitable, Dr Mohta approved his appointment.”

The case was registered in 2016 on a written complaint from K S Meena, Deputy Secretary (Vigilance), GNCTD, Directorate of Vigilance, who claimed Dr Anup Mohta, while posted as Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, approved “illegal” appointment of Dr Aggarwal to post of senior resident (Ortho) on ad hoc basis, “in total disregard of rules and regulations”. CBI had alleged Aggarwal’s appointment was illegal, arguing “there was no proposal from the department to engage a senior resident (Ortho), nor any advertisement was issued by hospital…”

Aggarwal’s lawyer Rebecca John argued “the prosecution case is a result of misconstruing facts”.