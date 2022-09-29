Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi, other northern parts: IMD

The Southwest monsoon Thursday further retreated from Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The monsoon also withdrew partly from the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan Thursday.

As on Thursday, the monsoon withdrawal line passed through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 30 when the IMD declared its onset. Delhi has so far this season recorded 516.9 mm of rainfall, 19 per cent short of the normal of 639.7 mm. Delhi has not received rainfall from Sunday onwards after a heavy spell last week.

The southwest monsoon withdrawal has remained sluggish so far this year. It is yet to completely withdraw from the remaining regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The monsoon withdrawal is declared when specific conditions — prevalence of dry weather for five days and reduction in moisture — are met.

The Met department said a fresh low pressure system is likely to develop in the northeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday. This system is the remnant of typhoon Noru, which had crossed Vietnam earlier this week.

Advertisement

There is also a cyclonic circulation prevailing over west-central Bay of Bengal and off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

There will be enhanced rainfall activity over the eastern parts of India due to these favourable conditions.

“Scattered to fairly widespread with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely over Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till October 3,” the IMD’s latest forecast said.

Advertisement

Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning during the upcoming weekend, the Met department officials said.

The southwest monsoon season will officially end on Friday. The country has received seven per cent above normal rainfall.

The southwest monsoon withdrawal begins from the extreme northwestern parts of the country after September 1. The beginning of the withdrawal is declared when there has been no rainfall over the area for five days, anti-cyclonic conditions exist in the lower troposphere and there is a reduction in moisture.

On September 18, the IMD had said the conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India.

– With ENS inputs from Pune