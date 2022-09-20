As southwest monsoon leaves Northwest India, capital sees deficit in rainfall

The monsoon, which is set to withdraw soon from northwest India, has left a deficit in rainfall in Delhi so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Monday that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of Northwest India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Kutch during the next two days.

The update added that dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana over the next five days due to an anticyclonic flow over northwest India. Very light rainfall is expected in Delhi from September 20 to 24. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 5.8 mm of rainfall on Monday.

The monsoon season is considered to be from June 1 to September 30, according to an IMD official. From June 1 to September 18, the Safdarjung weather station, which serves as a marker for the city, has recorded 398.6 mm of rainfall, 35% short of the normal of 615.8 mm. Safdarjung has seen no heavy rain spells in August and September so far this season. In 2021, Safdarjung recorded a large excess in rainfall for the monsoon season, having registered 1,169.7 mm from June 1 to September 30.

Of the nine districts that the IMD considers for rainfall distribution in Delhi, only East Delhi has recorded rainfall in the ‘normal’ range, having recorded 736.6 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 19. Northeast Delhi and West Delhi have both recorded large deficits in rainfall, having recorded only 248.5 mm and 215.4 mm respectively. All other districts – New Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi and Southwest Delhi have recorded deficits in rainfall.

As a whole, the city has recorded a deficit of 38%, having logged 326.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 525.2 mm till September 19. Delhi has seen deficits in rainfall in 2020, 2019 and 2017 as well. In 2020, Delhi recorded 476.7 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, which is around 20% short of the normal, according to the IMD’s Rainfall Statistics of India reports. The city saw a lower amount of 380.1 mm during the monsoon in 2019, which is a deficit of around 35%.

In 2018, the rainfall of 647.4 mm fell within the normal range, while 2017 recorded a 30% deficit.