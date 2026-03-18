At least 5 trapped in Southwest Delhi building fire; rescue efforts underway

A fire broke out in a building near Palam Metro Station in southwest Delhi, with five to six people feared trapped. (Video Screengrab )

At least five to six people were trapped in a multi-story residential building near Palam Metro Station in southwest Delhi after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the fire at 7 a.m. and dispatched 30 fire tenders to the scene.

Fire officials said at least five to six people were suspected to be trapped in the building as crews worked to douse the blaze. Fire officials said firefighters were attempting to rescue those trapped inside.

Officials said some people were residing on the premises.

Earlier this month, two people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a plastic toy warehouse in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Holi, officials said. In a separate incident, a teenage girl died in a fire at a JJ cluster in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on March 4, according to officials.