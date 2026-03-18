At least 5 trapped in Southwest Delhi building fire; rescue efforts underway

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At least five to six people were trapped in a multi-story residential building near Palam Metro Station in southwest Delhi after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the fire at 7 a.m. and dispatched 30 fire tenders to the scene.
Fire officials said at least five to six people were suspected to be trapped in the building as crews worked to douse the blaze. Fire officials said firefighters were attempting to rescue those trapped inside.
Officials said some people were residing on the premises.
Earlier this month, two people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a plastic toy warehouse in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Holi, officials said. In a separate incident, a teenage girl died in a fire at a JJ cluster in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on March 4, according to officials.
On March 12, a major fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis at Mansa Ram Park near the fish market in Matiala, in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, gutting around 80 shanties, police said. No casualties were reported.
On March 15, a fire at Dastkar Nature Bazaar in Mehrauli damaged about 40 shops selling items ranging from Pashmina shawls and Afghani carpets to home décor, officials said. Goods worth crores, crafted by artisans from across the country, were destroyed.
The fire occurred hours before the market was set to open for an ongoing crafts exhibition, “Bonanza Bazaar,” and organizers later canceled the final two days of the event.
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