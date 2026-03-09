New 4.2-km elevated road to make travel between Southern Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway hassle free: All you need to know

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Soon, travelling between Southern Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway will be hassle-free for commuters with a new 4.2-km signal-free elevated corridor set to come up along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the development, maintenance, management and operation of the corridor.
Proposed to start near Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 (Delhi-Jaipur Expressway) and extend till Vatika Chowk, officials said the corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion in key areas around the SPR, and for vehicles moving between Southern Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway.
According to a GMDA spokesperson, the corridor will also strengthen connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Gurgaon-Sohna Elevated Corridor.
The estimated cost is Rs 755 crore and it is expected to be completed within 30 months after the project is awarded.
GMDA Chief Executive Officer, P C Meena, said: “Gurgaon is witnessing rapid urban expansion, and the development of high-capacity road infrastructure remains a key priority to support the city’s growing mobility needs and sustain its economic growth.”
Officials said that the project will provide a long-term solution for improving mobility and managing increasing traffic in the city.
The project design, the spokesperson said, includes 3+3 lane primary service roads and 2+2 lane secondary service lanes. It also includes two-lane up and down ramps at key junctions to ensure smooth entry and exit of traffic.
An interchange at the expressway will be constructed to provide seamless connectivity with the national highway network.
Additionally, an interchange at Vatika Chowk has been proposed as part of Phase II of the project, which will further enhance connectivity between the SPR and the Gurgaon-Sohna Elevated Corridor.
“The elevated corridor will reduce congestion at the ground level by creating an additional traffic layer, thereby easing bottlenecks and improving travel time, particularly during peak hours,” the spokesperson said.
At present, commuters travelling from Dwarka Expressway or Southern Gurgaon or from Jaipur towards Sohna or Faridabad often have to take internal city routes via the busy Rajiv Chowk or Subhash Chowk to access major highways.
Officials said the proposed corridor will provide a more direct alternative route, especially for residents of Sectors 69-75 along the SPR, thereby reducing travel time and easing pressure on busy intersections within the city.
“The proposed infrastructure upgrade will benefit residents and commuters from several sectors located along and around the SPR corridor, including developing residential and commercial clusters. This project is part of the Authority’s continued efforts to strengthen Gurugram’s road infrastructure and create a more efficient and future-ready urban mobility network,” Meena said.
The elevated corridor, the spokesperson said, has been “planned keeping in view future traffic requirements of the rapidly developing sectors along the SPR corridor and is expected to benefit residents and commuters from several adjoining areas by improving connectivity to major highways and key employment hubs”.
