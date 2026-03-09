New 4.2-km elevated road to make travel between Southern Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway hassle free: All you need to know

According to a GMDA spokesperson, the corridor will also strengthen connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Gurgaon-Sohna Elevated Corridor. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Soon, travelling between Southern Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway will be hassle-free for commuters with a new 4.2-km signal-free elevated corridor set to come up along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the development, maintenance, management and operation of the corridor.

What does the project involve?

Proposed to start near Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 (Delhi-Jaipur Expressway) and extend till Vatika Chowk, officials said the corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion in key areas around the SPR, and for vehicles moving between Southern Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway.

According to a GMDA spokesperson, the corridor will also strengthen connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Gurgaon-Sohna Elevated Corridor.