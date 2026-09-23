After teen rape, Delhi top cop orders city-wide sweep of dark spots & CCTVs

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Poorly lit parks, dead CCTV cameras and broken walls are now under the Delhi Police scanner after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men posing as police officers in a DDA park in Southeast Delhi.
Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of 15 districts to identify such safety gaps, including dark spots and non-functional streetlights, and take them up with the civic agencies concerned.
According to police, the stretch of the park where the incident took place was poorly lit and had no CCTV camera. Officials said the police chief visited the crime scene on Tuesday to assess the park’s condition.
In a meeting with Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and DCPs of all districts at the police headquarters, Kumar asked officials to maintain vigilance and continue patrolling parks and isolated stretches.
He said non-functional CCTV cameras and other safety gadgets installed for the protection of citizens should be checked regularly.
The police chief further said that whenever ground staff spot any deficiency, including in parks, bus stands, roads and isolated stretches, officers should prepare a list and write to the civic agency concerned.
He directed officers to ask ground and beat staff to be in contact with guards deployed at parks to prevent the entry of pickpockets and petty criminals.
Several district DCPs have decided to restart bicycle patrols in parks following Monday’s incident.
A DCP told The Indian Express that he had instructed Station House Officers to deploy personnel on bicycles in parks, alongside foot patrols, during the morning and evening to increase police visibility and deter petty criminals.
“Bicycle patrolling is a more convenient method of conducting inspections in parks. Officers can also increase their visibility and are less likely to get tired compared to foot patrolling,” the officer said.
The Delhi Police had adopted the practice in October 2017 after five men robbed a couple at Buddha Jayanti Park in Chanakyapuri by posing as police officers.
The force purchased bicycles for patrolling staff. However, the practice was later discontinued, with patrolling in parks considered a low priority for the force, a source said.
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