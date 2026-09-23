After teen rape, Delhi top cop orders city-wide sweep of dark spots & CCTVs

In a meeting with Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and DCPs of all districts at the police headquarters, Kumar asked officials to maintain vigilance and continue patrolling parks and isolated stretches.

Poorly lit parks, dead CCTV cameras and broken walls are now under the Delhi Police scanner after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men posing as police officers in a DDA park in Southeast Delhi.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of 15 districts to identify such safety gaps, including dark spots and non-functional streetlights, and take them up with the civic agencies concerned.

According to police, the stretch of the park where the incident took place was poorly lit and had no CCTV camera. Officials said the police chief visited the crime scene on Tuesday to assess the park’s condition.