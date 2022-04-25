South MCD to soon carry out anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla: Mayor

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body has identified several areas including Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar where government land has been encroached and will clear these soon.

“We’ve prepared an action plan. Soon, we will clear that land of encroachments. The message of the department has been given to officials and departments concerned, including police. Under the MCD Act, a notice is not given to remove encroachment but where people have constructed illegal buildings, we have already served them notices,” Suryan said.

When asked whether the drive would start from Tuesday, he said that it would be informed once the timings are finalised.

Last week, an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence between two communities on April 16, drew widespread criticism. The Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the action there.

Thereafter, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to South and East MCD mayors to undertake similar drives in their areas. He had said that mayors and commissioners of South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations “should take strict action against illegal encroachment on government land by Bangladeshi Rohingya and anti-social elements in their areas by running bulldozers”.

Suryan said removing encroachments from roads and government land is an “obligatory function” of any civic body and the same approach is being adopted by the SDMC.

“Encroachers will not be spared”, he said, adding that before the anti-encroachment drive is launched, notices will be sent to those who have encroached upon public