South MCD to set up 65 e-bike, cycle sharing stations

E-bike and cycle sharing stations, similar to the ones in Lutyens’ Delhi areas, will now come up across South Delhi. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned around 65 such stations in areas like Greater Kailash, South Extension, Green Park, Saket, Yusuf Sarai, among other areas, with 10-12 cycles at each station.

SDMC Deputy Commissioner Prem Shankar Jha said the project is in the tendering stage and the corporation would try to start it by July. “People will have flexible options like paying only for the time they use, picking up the cycle at one station and parking it at a different station. We will also provide a membership option through which one can rent the cycle at a lower price.”

These stations will have a mix of e-cycles and e-bikes, he added.

As per the policy formed by the South MCD to promote e-bikes, users will have to pay a refundable security deposit of not more than Rs 500. Those who want a membership can opt for a weekly plan at Rs 250 for a week or a monthly plan at Rs 500. For non-members, the price would be Rs 15 for the first half an hour, Rs 20 for 1 hour, Rs 40 for two hours and Rs 250 for a day.

Location preferences would be given to commercial, residential, educational and tourist areas in South Delhi for better last-mile connectivity. As per the police, a wireless tracking system like a radio frequency identification device or a mobile application will identify the user and track where a cycle or e-bike is picked and returned. The maximum speed of the e-bike would be 25 km per hour. It will also have a QR-code based locking mechanism.

A senior South MCD official said there has been an increase in the demand for contact-less mode of transport due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, earlier plans of a cycle corridor did not see an encouraging response from the public.