South MCD to open dialysis centres at two hospitals in Kalkaji, Tilak Nagar

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to open two dialysis centres at Purnima Sethi hospital in Kalkaji and Tilak Nagar hospital. The 10-15 bed unit at Poornima Sethi hospital would be inaugurated on Friday while the one at Tilak Nagar would be inaugurated in October.

Dr Rakesh Nath Prasad, the coordinator of the dialysis centres, said while the procedure would cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000 at a private hospital, it would be offered at Rs 1,400 at these two hospitals. “Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients will get the latest dialysis technology, with single-use dialysers and disposable kits, at an affordable price of Rs 1,400. Usually, CKD patients need dialysis twice or thrice a week,” he said.

Dr Prasad said the decision to open such centres was taken after several people with kidney problems suffered due to lack of health infrastructure following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The center at the Kalkaji hospital will dispose of dialysis kits after treatment. “The ‘no reuse of dialysis consumables’ is a practice that is not properly followed in India or developed countries but it would be followed here. This prevents infection…,” said Dr Prasad.