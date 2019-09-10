South MCD to get a new commissioner

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to get a commissioner, after three months of the post lying vacant. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) passed an order appointing senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti to the post on Monday.

Advertising

Bharti is an officer with the Union Territory cadre of the 1998 batch. He was posted as joint secretary and cabinet secretariat, with the Government of India before being repatriated to his parent cadre in July.

Over the past three months, several councillors had raised the issue of work in the South body being affected as there was no commissioner.

North corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi was holding additional charge of SDMC, after previous commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel was transferred to Goa in June.