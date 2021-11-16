Automatic RFID at 10 more locations in Delhi as South MCD tries to curb pollution

In a bid to decongest traffic and decrease pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to install automatic radio frequency identification (RFID) devices at ten more locations where toll and environment cess is currently collected through handheld devices.

The areas are Noida Major, Loni Main, Dhansa border, Kondli, New Seemapuri, New Kondli, Chandan Nagar, Prahladpur, Jharoda and Bajghera, said a senior official.

He said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has made the suggestion.

At the moment, the South MCD has automatic RFID devices at 13 locations where an estimated 80 per cent of commercial vehicles enter the capital and have to pay the toll and environment compensation charges (ECC). These locations have boom barriers that lift automatically when vehicles with an RFID tag pass and the amount is deducted automatically. There are also cameras placed to fine violators.

In the rest of the areas, people are stationed with handheld devices to collect the sum.

Commercial vehicles entering Delhi have to pay an ECC between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400, and toll between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 depending on the size and category.

The South MCD, the nodal agency for collecting toll in Delhi, will spend around Rs 10 crore for the project.

“The main issue is the finance part as the corporation is already stretched when it comes to money,” said the official.

Around six lakh vehicles enter the capital every day, often leading to traffic snarls at entry points.

The automatic collection helps reduce congestion and pollution since it avoids the chaos and confusion of manual toll booths. It also helps cut corruption as human interference is less, said the official, adding that the system also helps identify vehicles that have surpassed their running span and try to enter Delhi.