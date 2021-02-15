South MCD releases list of 780 for teaching posts

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said candidates have been allotted MCDs: “Now, officials have to allot schools as per the vacancies.”

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started the recruitment process for the post of teachers in its schools by releasing an allotment list of 780 candidates.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that hundreds of candidates selected to teach at MCD schools are being forced to run from pillar to post as they have not been given joining letters despite being selected six months ago.

The SDMC has now released the list of candidates with details of which MCD — South, East and North — they have to join. “We have got the allotment letter which would be followed by document verification; then the school has to be defined. It has been three years since we gave the exams… we are hopeful we can start work when the new session starts,” said a candidate.

Education committee chairperson of South MCD Mukesh Suryan said over 620 candidates have been allotted MCDs and by March 31, when the new session is likely to start, the corporation would induct these teachers. The remaining candidates have either not showed interest or opted for a civic body.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said candidates have been allotted MCDs: “Now, officials have to allot schools as per the vacancies.”