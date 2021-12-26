At South MCD park opening, Amit Shah takes swipe at CM Kejriwal, AAP hits back

Taking a swipe at the Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said it does more publicity and less work. He was speaking after inaugurating the Bharat Darshan Park set up by the South MCD at Punjabi Bagh. The attack drew a sharp reaction from the AAP, which said the PM’s hoardings “blow his own trumpet for even the smallest of the jobs”.

“I have come to tell the Chief Minister of Delhi that he should advertise a little less and pay arrears due to the MCDs. If the Kejriwal government gives the municipal corporations Rs 13,000 crore, they will be able to do very good work,” Shah said.

“One way of working is to do what is promised… whether it is development of Delhi, fighting Covid, securing the nation, making policies…,” he said. “The other way is to give advertisements, whether or not work is done, and get photos published and appear on TV for interviews.”

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back, calling the BJP-ruled MCDs the “world’s most corrupt municipal corporations”. “BJP leaders eat up all the money of the three MCDs and loot public funds. If Amit Shah tries to run them honestly instead of supporting their corruption, there will be a huge corpus of funds left for welfare,” it said in a statement.

On the cost for advertisements, the AAP said the Delhi government has “only put up 108 hoardings” against 850 hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the capital. “The Delhi government spends barely Rs 70 crore on advertisements compared to Adityanath’s splurge of Rs 2,000 crore annually,” it said.

“Mr Shah should go around Delhi once and see how every nook and corner of it has been hijacked by Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath,” the AAP statement said.

At Saturday’s event, Shah also spoke about the under-construction Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and said this was the BJP’s old promise to the people.

“People made fun of us saying ‘mandir wahin banayenge, thithi nahin batayenge’. Now that the temple is being built, these people are going to pray there. We welcome this,” he said.

The Union government has done much for Delhi, he added, listing work including housing, beautification of the Yamuna riverfront, and extension of the Metro.

The Bharat Darshan Park, spread across 8.5 acres, houses replicas of 21 historically or culturally significant structures from across the country, including the Taj Mahal, Mysore Palace, Charminar, Gateway of India, Sanchi Stupa, and Konark Temple. The structures are made out of around 350 tonnes of scrap material that was with the SDMC.