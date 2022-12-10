South Korean national among 3 held for illegally serving liquor at Greater Noida gaming centre

Three men, including a South Korean national, were arrested from a gaming centre in Greater Noida on Thursday night for allegedly selling liquor without a licence. The arrests were made after the excise department carried out a raid at Screen Golf Good Shot Gaming Centre in Knowledge Park’s Signature Tower, officials said.

The accused were identified as Rahul, Gaurav and Yang Jin, the alleged owner of the outlet.

As the facility had no licence to serve liquor, the accused were arrested on the spot and booked under provisions of the Excise Act at the Knowledge Park police station, officials said.

According to the team that conducted the raid, they found liquor in the fridge of a kitchen on the premises after being tipped off by an informer. When they asked Rahul and Gaurav about the same, they referred them to Yang Jin, the owner. Yang Jin was unable to produce the relevant licence, officials said.

“A continuous intensive search campaign will continue in the district regarding the sale of illegal liquor. Strict action will be taken under the Excise Act against those in the illegal liquor business,” District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said.

Seventeen cans of beer permitted for sale in Uttar Pradesh were recovered from the spot along with five bottles of Korean wine.

Previously, in June, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police and excise department had busted an illegal bar with mostly Chinese nationals as clientele.