South, East MCDs restrict YouTube journalists from filming proceedings: Latest flashpoint for AAP, BJP

The move by the South and East Delhi municipal corporations to screen journalists who run YouTube channels during house and standing committee meetings has become a fresh flashpoint between the AAP and BJP, with the former accusing the civic bodies of stomping down on freedom of the press.

The incident has also prompted a fresh debate on regulations on YouTube channels and independent news websites.

According to a senior official, the SDMC issued an order that YouTubers will not be allowed to shoot videos of its meetings while the East MCD has barred YouTubers from attending meetings as the Municipal Act does not permit it.

South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan said they can get footage from the municipal secretary. “Our act does not allow it [shooting videos],” he said. East MCD spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said YouTubers have not been allowed as the municipal act does not allow YouTube channels.

The AAP pointed out that there is nothing to hide in a meeting where policy-making is done for the city.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Delhi Vidhan Sabha airs all its proceedings online without fail and it is a standard procedure, and alleged that the BJP is stonewalling journalists from recording MCD sessions to keep the public in the dark about their misdeeds.

“Their latest ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ is in strong violation of the fundamentals of transparency, which is a must for every governing body,” he added.

Shravni Mishra, who runs a channel called Bajate Raho, said proceedings of civic bodies should also be livestreamed: “Then there is no need for us to record. Even invitations are not sent to many YouTubers to attend the meetings. I raise issues of municipal workers on my channel mostly so I was banned, but my point is if someone is violating protocols then they could be restricted instead of this blanket ban.”

Another YouTuber who covers the civic body said, “These (municipal) acts are more than 30 years old when mobile phones were not invented and that is being used to impose curbs on the press.”

A senior official of the East MCD said the decision had to be taken as many such journalists who run YouTube channels “enter the well of the house while shooting, do agenda-based reporting with zero regards to ethics”. “We are allowing all recognised media houses,” he said.

Some leaders also claimed several channels have cropped up in recent times which are not governed by any regulations – unlike the Press Council of India for mainstream channels – and raise unfounded allegations.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had also said earlier that there should be a regulatory body along the lines of the Press Council of India for news portals.