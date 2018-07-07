Permission to fell trees for South Delhi project revoked, says Imran Hussain

Baijal’s office did not respond to the claim. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Baijal’s office did not respond to the claim. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government has revoked permission granted to the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited for felling trees to make way for redevelopment of housing colonies, said Environment Minister Imran Hussain Friday.

The minister said the decision to withdraw permission was approved by L-G Anil Baijal, the approving authority under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

Baijal’s office did not respond to the claim. “Delhi govt has withdrawn the permission granted to NBCC for trees felling… I had strongly recommended to Hon’ble L-G on Tuesday & have now received the file with approval,” he tweeted.

