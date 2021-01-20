South Delhi to hire professionals to teach yoga at parks

“Several people use MCD properties to teach yoga but we don’t know if the teachers are qualified or not. So, South MCD will hire teachers who are,” said Gehlot.

Parks in South Delhi could soon have professional yoga teachers deputed by the South MCD to help people exercise.

A decision in this regard was taken by its standing committee while placing the budget proposal on Tuesday. Standing committee head Raj Dutt Gehlot said qualified teachers would be hired and a nominal sum would be charged from people.

“Several people use MCD properties to teach yoga but we don’t know if the teachers are qualified or not. So, South MCD will hire teachers who are,” he said, adding that details are being finalised on how to implement the scheme. South Delhi has around 6,400 parks — both ornamental and general.

The standing committee Tuesday also rejected proposals to increase taxes. Owing to a financial crisis, South MCD had proposed increasing property tax. Another significant decision taken during Tuesday’s meeting was to reserve 25% of revenue generated from advertisements to publicise the civic body’s works.

SDMC also plans to spend 50% of revenue generated from unauthorised colonies in the same areas. Gehlot said at the moment, very few unauthorised colonies pay taxes. “So we have decided to increase the tax ambit, and money collected would be invested in the same areas,” he said.