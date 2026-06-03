Delhi hotel fire: Foreigners among 21 victims, many were asleep

The death toll is rising and so far, 21 casualties have been confirmed in the hotel fire.

Written by: Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 01:21 PM IST
lemon green restaurant fireSeveral people were rushed to hospitals and many were reported to be critically injured. (AP Photo)
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The death toll from the deadly fire that broke out at a building that housed a restaurant and a bed and breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar rose to 21, with police saying several of those killed were foreigners from African countries.

Sources said the building housed Lemon Green restaurant and Flourish Stay B&B, and is located near Max Hospital in Saket.

Police sources said the death toll is expected to rise as many tourists were asleep when the fire broke out. Visuals from the spot showed smoke and flames billowing from the premises.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said 21 people have been killed. “At 8.48 am, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations,” he said.

“The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of eight fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of police, fire services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.”

The DCP said rescue and search operations are still underway, and all agencies concerned are deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected.

The victims have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Officials said 13 victims are at AIIMS.

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As per a preliminary inquiry, sources claimed Lemon Green only had permission to build only six rooms, but people were staying in 25 rooms. 

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay also rushed to the spot. He said, “Our immediate response was to activate the entire system. We contacted the Disaster Management team, the District Magistrate (DM) of our area, the Station House Officer (SHO), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Municipal Corporation (MCD).”

He said the exact cause of the fire will be known only after a proper investigation. Locals also pitched in with the rescue operations, he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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