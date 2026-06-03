Delhi hotel fire: Foreigners among 21 victims, many were asleep

Several people were rushed to hospitals and many were reported to be critically injured. (AP Photo)

The death toll from the deadly fire that broke out at a building that housed a restaurant and a bed and breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar rose to 21, with police saying several of those killed were foreigners from African countries.

Sources said the building housed Lemon Green restaurant and Flourish Stay B&B, and is located near Max Hospital in Saket.

Police sources said the death toll is expected to rise as many tourists were asleep when the fire broke out. Visuals from the spot showed smoke and flames billowing from the premises.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said 21 people have been killed. “At 8.48 am, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations,” he said.