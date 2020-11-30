South Delhi parks to soon have milk, fruits kiosks

"This will also help in times of Covid and people who do not want to travel unnecessarily can collect their vegetables and fruits when they come for exercise," said a senior official.

Parks in South Delhi will soon have small shops or kiosks selling items like fruits, milk and bread. The standing committee of the South MCD has passed a proposal in this regard in a bid to fill its coffers as revenue from parking , advertising and other sources has been hit by the pandemic.

South Delhi has around 6,400 parks, including ornamental and general parks. Officials said the kiosks will have to be constructed using eco-friendly material and will be temporary, and vendors will be provided a space measuring 4.5×2.5 metres.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said vendors will be given a fixed time in the morning and evening to run the kiosks: “The idea is that people going for a walk, or joggers, can purchase things like dairy products, confectionery and daily-use items such as milk and vegetables. It would not be a kirana store but will sell basic things.”

“This will also help in times of Covid and people who do not want to travel unnecessarily can collect their vegetables and fruits when they come for exercise,” said a senior official.

According to Chawla, the proposal would be passed by the House in the next meeting, after which the scheme will begin. In the first stage, he said, mostly big parks would be chosen.

For uniformity, a design for the kiosk would be provided by the corporation, the proposal read. The space will be given on a minimum reserve price of Rs 8,600 per site per month for central and south zone and Rs 7,000 per site per month for west and Najafgarh zones for a maximum period of seven years. Bids will be held for the space, said officials.

The winning bidder will have to pay three months’ licence fee in advance and deposit the same amount as security. Non-payment would lead to a 12 percent interest surcharge and termination after three months.

