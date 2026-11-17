A South Delhi-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) was targeted by cyber fraudsters, allegedly based in Hong Kong, who siphoned off Rs 41.27 crore through around 96 transactions after hacking into its system on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from the legal team of the firm based in Qutab Institutional Area, Katwaria Sarai, and began an investigation.

The complainant told police that they noticed suspicious and unauthorised payments to at least 96 accounts while examining the company’s accounts on Monday evening. “After scanning all account transactions, it came to light that the fraud took place between 1.30 pm and 3 pm. The accused made transactions to at least 96 different accounts from the company’s accounts,” an officer said.