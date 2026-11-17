Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More
- Tags:
- Cyber fraud
- delhi
- Hong Kong
AI Translation
A South Delhi-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) was targeted by cyber fraudsters, allegedly based in Hong Kong, who siphoned off Rs 41.27 crore through around 96 transactions after hacking into its system on Monday afternoon, police said.
The Delhi Police’s Special Cell registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from the legal team of the firm based in Qutab Institutional Area, Katwaria Sarai, and began an investigation.
The complainant told police that they noticed suspicious and unauthorised payments to at least 96 accounts while examining the company’s accounts on Monday evening. “After scanning all account transactions, it came to light that the fraud took place between 1.30 pm and 3 pm. The accused made transactions to at least 96 different accounts from the company’s accounts,” an officer said.
After registering the FIR, police began investigating and found that multiple IP addresses used in the fraud were traced to Hong Kong.
Over the past three months, cyber fraudsters based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan have targeted NBFCs in Delhi-NCR, resulting in losses of over Rs 65 crore, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
Police said the fraudsters exploited gaps in the companies’ software, and that at least one NBFC was breached using an AI-powered hacking tool. “After examining all the NBFC cases, we found that these small companies had not upgraded their cybersecurity systems. Cyber fraudsters identified and exploited the loopholes to target them,” an officer explained.
FIRs filed by 12 NBFCs in Delhi-NCR are part of over 150 complaints lodged by NBFCs across India during the same period, in which more than Rs 300 crore was allegedly stolen.
Citing a senior police officer, The Indian Express reported that investigators had detected a new pattern of fraud. Instead of tricking customers into “digital arrests”, the fraudsters allegedly hacked into NBFC systems to identify loans that had been approved but were yet to be disbursed, and then diverted the loan amounts to mule accounts. “They send the payout command from a cloud server that the NBFC’s firewall already trusts, so the request goes through as if it were routine. Many of the targeted firms are small and have gaps in their software. Fraudsters are now using AI tools to carry out such fraud faster and in bulk,” a senior police officer said.