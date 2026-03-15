40 shops gutted in massive fire at South Delhi’s Nature Bazaar, crafts exhibition cancelled

Five to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, as locals and exhibition staff tried to douse the flames. (Express Photo)

Forty shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Nature Bazaar, a popular handicrafts market in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur area, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened hours before the market opened for an ongoing crafts exhibition. Stalls of some NGOs were among those destroyed.

As per a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) statement, a distress call came in on their helpline at 7.37 am, stating that a fire had broken out at Nature Bazaar near Lado Sarai.

Five to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, as locals and exhibition staff tried to douse the flames. “After more than 90 minutes of fire fighting, the fire was finally doused at 9.10 am. Around 40-50 stalls were gutted, though no injuries were reported,” a DFS official said.