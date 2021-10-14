South Delhi residents can now reserve parking slot via new app

South Delhi residents will now be able to book a parking slot through a new app that will provide real-time information of parking sites under the South MCD. The app, called ‘MyParking’, was launched by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday.

Using the app, residents can book in advance or on the spot. The app also provides flexibility in selecting slots. It also has features like digital parking solutions, option of paperless check-in and check-out of vehicles, shared parking for safety and recall, and display of amenities and facilities in and near parking locations.

SDMC operates 145 surface parking sites across its four zones, besides six multi-level parking sites and two automated parking sites.

During the launch, Thakur said the app provides information about the total capacity of vehicles to be parked in the SDMC parking sites, space used for parking, and space available for parking in each site.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the app would also help reduce pollution from vehicles by minimising the time spent searching for parking sites.

This app has been developed by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) with SDMC to digitise all authorised parking under the municipal limits of the civic body.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the app will also be integrated with the Vahan app, Fast TAG, e-Challan and other government initiatives.

BECIL will also set up and run a dedicated call centre for citizens as a customer care unit to address queries and issues related to the use of the app. The call centre will also handle complaints and grievances.

The application can be downloaded for free on Android and IOS platforms.