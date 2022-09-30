scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

South Delhi murder: Police want to try 17-yr-old as an adult

He has been accused of killing his employer's son and stealing jewellery and cash from the house. Police said the minor was inspired by a Bollywood movie

delhi murder, delhi murderer minor, tied as adult, delhi police, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe victim was alone with the accused as the family had gone to attend a function. An autopsy revealed that the deceased was smothered to death.

Weeks after an 18-year-old differently abled boy was killed, allegedly by his caretaker, at his house in a South Delhi locality, the Delhi Police has written to the Juvenile Justice Board asking for the accused to be tried as an adult. Police said the accused, aged 17, had planned the murder and robbery as part of his “revenge” against the family for the work he was hired to do. Police found that the family didn’t get the domestic help’s verification done.

The accused, a 17-year-old boy, was apprehended from the railway station within hours of the incident on August 31. He has been accused of killing his employer’s son and stealing jewellery and cash from the house. Police said the minor was inspired by the Bollywood movie, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, and left a black glove and notes on the mirrors of the house saying “ Killer King”—the name used by a character in the movie. “We have not been able to conduct custodial interrogation in the case. The minor is with the JJB and we have questioned him. He is frequently changing his statements. His motive was money because of his economically weak background. He had watched the movie recently and felt inspired. He left all the signs to mimic the movie scenes as he wanted to leave a mark before leaving the city,” claimed an officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 02:00:04 am
