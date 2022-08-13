scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Delhi: Four held over murder of 25-year-old after drunken brawl

The quarrel began after the deceased abused the mother of the main accused for objecting to his urinating near a public wall, according to police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 3:02:01 pm
A screengrab of the CCTV footage of the incident. (Express/ sourced)

Police said on Saturday that they had arrested four men from Begumpur and Bawana for allegedly stabbing to death a 25-year-old in south Delhi after an argument about his urinating near a public wall.

According to the Malviya Nagar police, Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat and a hotel management graduate, was attacked on Thursday evening at Gate No. 3 of the DDA Market in Begumpur by four people, who first picked an argument with him and later, as he and his friend Vikas tried to run away, chased the duo. While Vikas managed to escape, Mayank was allegedly overpowered and stabbed many times in the stomach by Manish (19), the main accused.

Also Read |Not one person helped him: Mother of 25-yr-old stabbed to death on the road in South Delhi

While Manish was arrested from his uncle’s house in Bawana, the other accused—Rahul (19), Ashish Tanwar (20) and Suraj (19)—were picked up from their friends’ houses. Police said CCTV footage from the area was analysed and photographs were shown to locals while identifying the accused.

Benita Mary Jaiker, deputy commissioner of police (south), said, “The accused claimed they had been drinking (near Sarvapriya Vihar) when Manish’s mother objected to Mayank’s urinating near the wall of the Lal Gumbad and was abused by the deceased.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

As a quarrel ensued and Mayank slapped Manish, the latter called his friends for help, who came and began pelting stones at the deceased, according to police. Manish allegedly stabbed Mayank after chasing him and Vikas and fled the spot. Mayank later died of stab wounds at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

More from Delhi

Police said the knife used in the crime had been recovered along with clothes worn by the assailants at the time. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:59:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain and metaverse industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain and metaverse industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement