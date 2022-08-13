Delhi: Four held over murder of 25-year-old after drunken brawl

Police said on Saturday that they had arrested four men from Begumpur and Bawana for allegedly stabbing to death a 25-year-old in south Delhi after an argument about his urinating near a public wall.

According to the Malviya Nagar police, Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat and a hotel management graduate, was attacked on Thursday evening at Gate No. 3 of the DDA Market in Begumpur by four people, who first picked an argument with him and later, as he and his friend Vikas tried to run away, chased the duo. While Vikas managed to escape, Mayank was allegedly overpowered and stabbed many times in the stomach by Manish (19), the main accused.

While Manish was arrested from his uncle’s house in Bawana, the other accused—Rahul (19), Ashish Tanwar (20) and Suraj (19)—were picked up from their friends’ houses. Police said CCTV footage from the area was analysed and photographs were shown to locals while identifying the accused.

Benita Mary Jaiker, deputy commissioner of police (south), said, “The accused claimed they had been drinking (near Sarvapriya Vihar) when Manish’s mother objected to Mayank’s urinating near the wall of the Lal Gumbad and was abused by the deceased.”

As a quarrel ensued and Mayank slapped Manish, the latter called his friends for help, who came and began pelting stones at the deceased, according to police. Manish allegedly stabbed Mayank after chasing him and Vikas and fled the spot. Mayank later died of stab wounds at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Police said the knife used in the crime had been recovered along with clothes worn by the assailants at the time. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).