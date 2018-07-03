Don’t contact me for transfer posting: South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor’s sign

Sources claimed that among people who approach for transfer postings, maximum requests are from teachers, followed by hospital and dispensary staff. (Representational) Sources claimed that among people who approach for transfer postings, maximum requests are from teachers, followed by hospital and dispensary staff. (Representational)

A notice outside the office of South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Narender Chawla reads: ‘Don’t contact me for transfer postings’. This, Chawla explained, was put up because there was an overflow of corporation staff seeking transfer of workplace to locations that are near their homes.

“It is a tendency of people to contact the political heads of a department, especially when new people join, and seek personal favours. In some cases, it can be done, but it also causes wastage of time which can otherwise be invested in policy making,” he said. The power to transfer an official lies with the municipal commissioner, but the political head can give suggestions, which are mostly accommodated.

Sources in the corporation, however, said that the demand for transfer posting is not only limited to choice of locations, but many also ask for lucrative positions in departments which have better perks. Sources claimed that among people who approach for transfer postings, maximum requests are from teachers, followed by hospital and dispensary staff.

“There is one benefit with people getting their preferred location — the travel time would get reduced. But there is also the fear that they might skip work and prefer to stay at home, and go to work only when they learn about an inspection,” said a senior official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App