As south body stares at fund crunch, tax dept staff shortage adds to woes

Following a fund cut under the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation — the only corporation that enjoys a surplus budget — has further taken a hit due to multiple departments being understaffed. As a result, officials said, tax collection has dropped, affecting the civic body’s developmental measures, sanitation services, and fresh initiatives in the health and education sector.

It is also owed Rs 743 crore in taxes by various agencies. In the SDMC’s property tax department — which contributes to over 70% of its revenue — over 70% of its posts are vacant, as per data provided by the civic body. Of 126 posts, 91 posts are yet to be filled — this includes 15 head clerk posts; 10 steno; seven assistant assessors and collectors, among others.

Leader of the Congress in the SDMC, Abhishek Dutt, said, “While property tax is the main source of revenue for the corporation, the department is heavily short-staffed. In this scenario, how can we be expected to enhance our finances and increase developmental activities?” A senior official said the department has been short-staffed since the 2012 MCD trifurcation.

“With time, people kept retiring and very few people were hired,” he said, adding, “We talk about increasing the tax net, but if the department does not have enough inspectors, how will we know how many people are not paying taxes? Crores that could have been collected through monitoring has not been done.”

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is supposed to fill vacancies, but the process has been delayed by two-three years, an official claimed. As per data, of the 16 lakh units in South Delhi, at least 11 lakh do not pay house tax. The civic body has been able to send notices to only 1.12 lakh houses.

Officials said various agencies owe money to the corporation in taxes — Rs 593 crore pending from the DDA; Rs 38 crore from the NTPC; Rs 61 crore from the CCI; Rs 40.70 crore from Delhi Metro; Rs 9.57 crore from DJB; and Rs 1.46 crore from the Northern Railways, data states.

This has also prompted the SDMC to move court. “Going to court gives rise to other expenses… even if we win the cases in the next five years, the value of the money will not be the same as it was five years ago,” said Dutt. “The DMRC has already paid Rs 7- 8 crore… the remaining money is being reconciled,” said an official.

A DDA official said the pending taxes pertain mostly to vacant lands. “They were not used for profit, so we cannot pay as much tax as they are demanding.” Leader of the house Kamaljeet Sehrawat, however, said the civic body has done a good job: “We have exceeded our target and collected Rs 602 crore in house tax so far this year.” Property tax collected in 2016-17 was Rs 901 crore, which came down to Rs 694 crore in 2017-18.