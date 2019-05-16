Delhi: Man dies after falling from fifth-floor house

A 30-year-old man died while attempting to escape from the fifth-floor house of a woman, after her husband allegedly found the two in a compromising position, police said.

“The incident took place around 4.45 pm in South Delhi’s Tigri. The woman’s husband, who was expected to be at work at the time, walked in on the couple in his room. He then locked the door from the outside, and threatened to call his wife’s father and brother,” said a police officer.

Police said that in the meantime, the victim tried to escape from the balcony. “Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter under section 174 of CrPC. He either slipped or jumped, thinking he would survive the fall. Investigation so far indicates that it wasn’t a suicide,” said the officer.

The victim is a resident of East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar and had known the woman for over two years. “They befriended each other on Facebook… They would occasionally meet… he also befriended the woman’s husband, who didn’t know they were having an affair,” said a police officer.

The victim’s post-mortem was conducted Wednesday and his body was handed over to his father.