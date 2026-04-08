Greater Kailash hit-and-run: Law student arrested, told police he got ‘distracted while driving’

The deceased was identified as Surendra Das, a resident of Greater Kailash I, who was working as a domestic help and cook in the area.

A 19-year-old law student has been arrested for allegedly mowing down a house help and fleeing in South Delhi’s upscale Greater Kailash last month. Police officers said the youth, Ruhaan Chadha, claimed he was “talking to his woman friend” who was seated in the passenger seat and got distracted while driving.

Police said the teen’s mother, Niharika Chadha, has also been arrested for allegedly trying to hide evidence and harbouring her son. She claimed her husband passed away recently and that’s why Ruhaan was ‘depressed’ and distracted, a senior police officer said.

Mother and son were arrested on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 31. A 41-year-old house help was hit by a Maruti Ciaz while he was on his bike in GK’s Block B, going back home after buying milk.