South Delhi hotel fire that killed 21 triggered by short circuit: Police

The South Delhi hotel fire that claimed 21 lives was prima facie caused by a short circuit, police said. (PTI Photo)

The fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar where 21 people died was, prima facie, caused by a short circuit, said police.

While LPG cylinders were present inside the premises, officials found no evidence to suggest that any of them exploded during the incident. Police officials said there were some fire extinguishers present inside the hotel but were of no use.

Police arrested the property owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, on Wednesday night.

During questioning, police said he claimed he had purchased the Flourish Stays property around three years ago from a man identified as Ahluwalia.

Investigators said the building is approximately 40 years old, although substantial renovation work, including modifications to the façade and interiors, was carried out over the last two to three years.