Exclusive: Licence in accountant’s name, 26 rooms built illegally: How South Delhi hotel owner bypassed rules

Delhi Police arrests co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, Lovkesh Bajaj, in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident in which 21 people lost their lives, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

After the arrest of the owner of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi where a fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, the Delhi Police are looking into his accountant in whose name the licence to operate the facility was allegedly obtained.

During the investigation, police found that the building was purchased six years ago by Lavkesh Bajaj, a resident of Saket, from a person who had been running a garment business from the premises. At the time, the property was a three-storey building, sources said.

After acquiring the property, Bajaj converted it into a Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishment, seeing a high demand of foreign patients and medical tourists in this area.