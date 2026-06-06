South Delhi hotel fire: He came from Dhaka for brother-in-law’s kidney transplant, died in blaze

Amin was among the 22 people who died in the fire, while Hossain, Rahana, Zohra and her daughter sustained injuries. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Forty-four-year-old Md Nurul Amin did not need to visit India. But on June 2, the transport businessman chose to board a flight from Dhaka to Delhi to accompany his younger sister Rahana Akhtar (38) and her husband Mosharaf Hossain (44), who was in need of a kidney transplant.

Also tagging along was Hossain’s sister Zohra, the donor, and her daughter.

“They landed in Delhi on June 2 evening and stayed the night at the Delhi airport. The next day, they went to a cafe,” Md Robiul (33), Amin’s brother-in-law, told The Indian Express. The cafe was located on the first floor of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, near Max Hospital Saket, where Hossain was set to undergo the transplant. As Amin and the family ate, just before they planned to visit the hospital, a fire broke out in the building.