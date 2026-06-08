South Delhi B&B fire: Death toll rises to 22 as Nigerian national dies

According to sources in the police, three hotel employees were present at the time of the blaze — chef Keshav Negi, manager Rakesh, and a helper who was sleeping on an upper floor. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A Nigerian national injured in the fire that broke out at Flourish Stays bed and breakfast (B&B) facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, taking the death toll in the blaze to 22, police said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have intensified their search for the hotel’s accountant and manager following the arrest of the hotel’s cook and owner.

According to police, with the death of a Nigerian national, the number of foreign nationals killed in the incident has risen to 13.

“The Nigerian national, a middle-aged man, had been staying at the hotel for the past few days. After the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during treatment on Saturday. He suffered burn injuries,” an officer said, adding that the Nigerian Embassy has been informed.