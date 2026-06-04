‘They shut the hotel and left’: Panic grips Delhi’s Hauz Rani after deadly fire

The cordoned-off lane leading to the gutted hotel in South Delhi. (Express Photo by Mishal Mussaddique)

Written by Mishal Mussaddique

On Thursday morning, an eerie silence engulfed a narrow lane in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani, which was cordoned off by police tape while shops on either side had their shutters down.

Several police officers were stationed in the middle of the street. A small crowd of onlookers gathered at the far end of the lane behind the police tape, trying to catch a glimpse of a blackened building, where the only signs of life was a dog that lay curled up on a wheelchair ramp.

This was the spot where a deadly fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B a day earlier, killing 21 guests, including 12 foreign nationals.