South Delhi godman arrested for ‘molesting’ minor girl

A 42-year-old self-styled godman was arrested after a minor girl alleged that he had molested her at his ashram, located in a forested area in South Delhi. DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said the accused, Baba Nabne Bhagat alias Nawab Singh, a resident of Bhati Khurd village, has been running the ashram for the past 10 years. “The arrest was made after police received a complaint on August 17 by post from the girl’s mother, informing them that her daughter was allegedly molested by the accused,” said a police officer.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter was ill and she had taken her to the accused’s ashram on August 14 to seek his blessing. “The accused asked the mother to get something from the market and leave her daughter with him. When she returned, she was shocked to find the girl sitting on his lap while he allegedly touched her inappropriately,” an officer said, quoting from her complaint.

When she shouted at him and said she would inform police, the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. “Scared, the woman went home and wrote to police. She and her family soon shifted to Haryana,” a senior police officer said. Police said that on receiving the letter, a team was sent to her residence and found they had shifted homes. “No one knew their new address. The team finally traced a relative, who told them where they lived in Haryana,” said the officer.

The team immediately went to Haryana and asked the family to give a proper written complaint. “On August 30, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 354 (molestation) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Fatehpur Beri police station,” the officer added.

Police said that before arresting the accused from his home on Saturday, they recorded the girl’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC. “He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” the officer said.

