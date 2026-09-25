South Delhi rape: Men led teen into bushes, assaulted her at knifepoint, says FIR

The three men arrested for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj park in South Delhi claimed to be police officers and told her to walk towards the bushes, according to the FIR in the case.

The girl was at the park celebrating her birthday with a male friend when the men allegedly took their phones, slapped her friend and took him to another corner of the park.

Left alone with the men, she pleaded with them to let her speak to her mother. One of the men then said, “Asif bhai, gun nikal (Asif bhai, take out your gun).”

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“The man showed a black gun. Then he kept it back in his pocket. Then both of them took out knives and then took me to a dark place,” the girl said in her statement, according to the FIR.

The sequence of events detailed in the FIR, a copy of which was seen by The Indian Express, preceded the alleged assault on Monday.

‘Raped at knifepoint’

According to the FIR, the girl said it was her birthday. “I wanted to offer prayers at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi so I told my friend to take me there. My mother, a cook, was at work so I told my elder sister I was going there with my friend. We left around 5 pm in an auto and reached there around 5.45 pm,” she said.

Around 7 pm, as per the FIR, the duo went to the park to sit for a while before going to ISKCON temple.

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“We sat on a bench and opened a packet of chips. Suddenly, three men, aged between 30 and 35, caught hold of my friend and slapped him. When we asked who they were, they said they were policemen. They told us we were not allowed to be there,” the girl said, as per the FIR.

According to the FIR, the girl’s friend was taken to another corner of the park by one of the men.

She recalled the names the men used for one another — Asif, Hemu and Dipu.

Hemu and Dipu were later identified as brothers, Hemant and Mukesh. The Indian Express had reported that Asif was an alleged police informant.

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As per the FIR, the victim recalled what they wore as well, and described Asif as the ‘healthiest (heavy set)’ among the three.

As per the FIR, the girl alleged that Asif raped her on a bench while holding a knife to her neck and asked ‘Hemu’ to keep watch. She was then allegedly raped by Hemant on another bench, and then Mukesh.

The accused then brought her friend back.

“They gave us our phones and told us to go away quickly or they’d kill us. They told us to not tell anyone and took us out of the park. I told my friend about the rape and he called the PCR. After that, police arrived,” the FIR said.

After the attack

According to a police officer, after the assault, Asif initially went to the Okhla mandi, where he sold vegetables, before heading towards his home.

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Sources said realising he would be caught by the police, he switched off his phone and attempted to flee on his bike. Police said they tracked and arrested him in a shootout on Tuesday.

Police said Mukesh and Hemant went to an eatery before going back to their home in Sriniwaspuri. They then allegedly washed their clothes to get rid of evidence. They were arrested the same day.

Police said the three men allegedly used a combination of police language, including terms like ‘Janab’, and threats to convince the teenager and her friend that they were real officers.