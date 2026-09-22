South Delhi gangrape case: Advocate, final-year BSc student among 3 accused

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An advocate and his brother are among three men arrested for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old girl at a DDA park in South Delhi on Monday evening, police said.
Hemant Singh and his brother Mukesh, a final-year BSc student, were arrested from their home in Shri Niwaspuri on Tuesday morning. The third accused, Asif, was arrested from Amar Colony following an encounter with police. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg after allegedly opening fire at a police team. A firearm was recovered from his possession, police said.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vijay Kumar said all three accused had been arrested following the registration of a complaint and the victim’s medical examination on Tuesday morning.
He said the victim had offered prayers at a temple before going to the park with her male friend, who is also a minor. They were at a secluded spot when they were approached by the three accused.
“The trio allegedly posed as police officers and questioned the two minors about their age. The accused allegedly took the girl to different locations within the park and raped her in front of her male friend before fleeing the spot,” Kumar said.
Hemant and Mukesh’s parents live in Faridabad. Their father, advocate J R Dhankar, practises in courts in Faridabad and Delhi.
Dhankar alleged that police took his sons from their home around 7 am without informing him of the reason.
“They were beaten up. We do not know the girl, and my sons have no connection with her either. This is a conspiracy to frame them in the case,” Dhankar alleged, while standing outside Amar Colony police station where the case was registered.
Dhankar said Hemant practises at Saket court in Delhi, while Mukesh is a final-year BSc Mathematics student.
Police said the victim is a resident of Faridabad and had come to Delhi on Monday evening.
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