South Delhi gangrape case: Advocate, final-year BSc student among 3 accused

Police said the victim is a resident of Faridabad and had come to Delhi on Monday evening. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

An advocate and his brother are among three men arrested for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old girl at a DDA park in South Delhi on Monday evening, police said.

Hemant Singh and his brother Mukesh, a final-year BSc student, were arrested from their home in Shri Niwaspuri on Tuesday morning. The third accused, Asif, was arrested from Amar Colony following an encounter with police. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg after allegedly opening fire at a police team. A firearm was recovered from his possession, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vijay Kumar said all three accused had been arrested following the registration of a complaint and the victim’s medical examination on Tuesday morning.