South Delhi fire: Man in whose name B&B is registered surrenders before court

The police said they needed Mishra's custody to confront him with Bajaj regarding the procurement and use of the "certificate and the actual management and operation of the establishment".

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 09:08 AM IST
Forensic teams at the site where a catastrophic fire broke out, reportedly claiming 21 livesForensic teams at the site where a catastrophic fire broke out, reportedly claiming 21 lives, in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: ANI)
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Jay Mishra, the close associate and accountant of Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where 22 people died in a fire last week, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. He was later sent to two-day police custody.

The police submitted before the court that the registration certificate of the B&B had been obtained in the name of Mishra, who was actively associated with the affairs and functioning of the B&B.


The police said they needed Mishra’s custody to confront him with Bajaj regarding the procurement and use of the “certificate and the actual management and operation of the establishment”. They further submitted that they needed to “ascertain the complete circumstances under which the registration/license was obtained in his name and the documents submitted before the concerned authorities”.

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Also, police said, they wanted to recover relevant documents, records, electronic device, digital communications and other evidence related to the registration and operation of the establishment.

In the remand papers, police said they needed Mishra’s custody to “verify financial transactions, hank records and business records connected with the functioning of the establishment” and to “confront him with documentary evidence collected during investigation and to ascertain his knowledge regarding guest occupancy, permissions, licenses, safety compliances and other operational aspects of the establishment”.

The court, meanwhile, dismissed the bail plea of Keshav Negi, a cook at the B&B who had been arrested in the case.

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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