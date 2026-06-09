South Delhi fire: Man in whose name B&B is registered surrenders before court

Forensic teams at the site where a catastrophic fire broke out, reportedly claiming 21 lives, in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: ANI)

Jay Mishra, the close associate and accountant of Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where 22 people died in a fire last week, surrendered before a Delhi court on Monday. He was later sent to two-day police custody.

The police submitted before the court that the registration certificate of the B&B had been obtained in the name of Mishra, who was actively associated with the affairs and functioning of the B&B.



The police said they needed Mishra’s custody to confront him with Bajaj regarding the procurement and use of the “certificate and the actual management and operation of the establishment”. They further submitted that they needed to “ascertain the complete circumstances under which the registration/license was obtained in his name and the documents submitted before the concerned authorities”.