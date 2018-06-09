Four suspected criminals killed, six cops injured in South Delhi encounter

The bullet holes on the vehicle in which the gang was travelling. (Express photo) The bullet holes on the vehicle in which the gang was travelling. (Express photo)

Four suspected criminals were gunned down by a Special Cell team of Delhi Police in an encounter at Fatehpur Beri area in South Delhi on Saturday. Six policemen were injured in the operation.

One of the deceased was gangster Rajesh Bharti, who had carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, which was declared by the Delhi Police commissioner. Bharti, police said, had more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and other states. He was arrested by Haryana Police but recently managed to escape from custody.

At the encounter site on Saturday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) At the encounter site on Saturday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On Saturday, Special Cell team learnt that Bharti was on his way to execute a crime in Chattarpur area, South Delhi. The information claimed that the accused would be accompanied by several of his gang members.

Based on the tip-off, several units of the Special Cell were set up near Fatehpur Beri to nab the gangster. Police claimed that it was Bharti’s gang members who first opened fire at the police team who then retaliated.

While four persons were shot dead in the encounter, six cops sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital where they are at present undergoing treatment, police said.

