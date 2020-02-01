Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
South Delhi family booked for protesting against CAA at park

In a video doing the rounds, personnel can be seen trying to tackle Feroz as family members intervene and get into a scuffle.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 1:35:45 am
Police personnel rushed there and were obstructed by them, their uniform was torn, and a police officer also got injured," said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

Police registered a case against a South Delhi-based family that was protesting against the CAA at a park in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani Wednesday, as they were allegedly “trying to install a tent there without the land-owning agency’s permission”.

“Feroz, his wife and their five daughters were trying to install a tent in the park without any permission.

Police personnel rushed there and were obstructed by them, their uniform was torn, and a police officer also got injured,” said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

In a video doing the rounds, personnel can be seen trying to tackle Feroz as family members intervene and get into a scuffle. “No one has been arrested yet,” said Thakur.

