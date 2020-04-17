South Delhi doctor killed in hit-and-run: 3 arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two days after a 53-year-old doctor was killed in a hit-and-run incident in South Delhi, police have arrested three men in connection with the case.

The victim, Dr J P Yadav, was on COVID-19 duty and was returning home when a speeding car rammed into his bicycle and fled at Saket. The doctor succumbed to his injuries at Max Hospital.

The accused, Sandeep Pal Singh, a resident of Mandawali, said he was going to a hospital along with two friends to donate blood for a relative when the car allegedly hit the doctor. “He told us that he was afraid that he was getting late to donate blood, and hence didn’t stop the car. He thought the doctor was alive,” said a senior police officer. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the car was traced using CCTV footage.

