Six dispensaries and two urban primary health centres to come up in South Delhi

Six dispensaries and two urban primary health centres would be set up in wards where there are no health facilities by South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The SDMC on Tuesday approved the setting up of dispensaries in areas including Badarpur, Sagarpur, Mohan Garden, RK Puram, Tughlakabad and Keshopur. The UPHCs will be set up in Amar Colony and Goela Dairy in Najafgarh.

The proposal to set up eight new healthcare facilities was put before the committee which approved it, said a senior SDMC official.

The dispensaries and urban primary health centres (UPHC) be made functional by deploying staff from nearby health units till the time new posts are created, as per document tabled in the meeting.

The civic body also approved procurement of CNG operated self-propelled vacuum assisted mechanical sweeping machines to contain dust pollution.