South Delhi club sealed by authorities for violating Covid-19 protocols

Delhi Police and the South District Administration on Thursday sealed and registered an FIR against a popular club in Mehrauli area for over-crowding and violating Covid protocols.

Keeping in view the increasing number of Omricron and Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had banned all social and public gatherings and also put a 50 percent cap on the seating capacity in restaurants and bars.

A video of restaurant Diablo shared by the South District Magistrate purportedly showed a large number of people partying, drinking and dancing without maintaining social distancing.

The raid by district administration was conducted around 10.45 pm Thursday night.

“A restaurant named Diablo was found violating DDMA guidelines. There was overcrowding in the restaurant. A FIR under relevant section 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the establishment at Police Station Mehrauli. The premises were also sealed,” said a police officer.

District Magistrate (DM) Sonalika said: “As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large congregations and imposing 50% ceiling on total capacity in restaurants and bars, a flying squad team of District South went for surprise inspection at one of the renowned restaurants in Mehrauli where a large gathering of around 600 persons was found. The club had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent COVID protocols.”

“Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by Tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises was sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of emerging Omicron variant of COVID,” she said.

The DM further said, “We have currently sealed the restaurant and took all the CCTV footage for investigation. Once, analyzing the footages, strict action will be taken against the restaurant owners.”

DM South Sonalika directed all restaurants to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit and ensure they don’t become super spreaders in prevailing COVID situation.