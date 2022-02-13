scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

South Delhi civic body to set up yoga centres in each ward

The South DMC also plans to give scholarships to children of ‘Group D’ employees who secure the top three positions in each class following annual exams.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 13, 2022 8:36:27 am
The civic body plans to set up one yoga centre in each of the 104 wards. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/Representational)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to set up a yoga centre in each of the 104 wards under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

Leader of House of South DMC Indrajeet Sehrawat said that the yoga centres would be opened at SDMC parks. He added that besides this, the South DMC also plans to give scholarships to children of ‘Group D’ employees who secure the top three positions in each class following annual exams.

Also Read |SDMC to build ‘Wall of Honour’ as tribute to security force personnel in Sarita Vihar

“The amount would be Rs 2,000 for securing the 1st position, Rs 1,500 for 2nd position and Rs 1,000 for 3rd. An allocation of Rs 1 crore would be made for this purpose,” he said. Around 2.50 lakh children, mostly from the economically weaker sections of the society, study till Class V in the 568 schools under SDMC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sehrawat further informed that it has been proposed to provide 50-100 metres size of vacant land at SDMC schools to make gyms or entertainment centres with a separate entry for the elderly people.

There are also plans to give bicycles to Class 4 students. “Bicycles will be given to the top 10 students, five each to girls and boys based on their academic performances in Class 3,” he added.

More from Delhi

The proposed schemes are part of the budget announcement that was made recently. With civic elections due in April, the initiative is also an attempt to reach out to the maximum number of people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement