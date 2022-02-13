South Delhi civic body to set up yoga centres in each ward

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to set up a yoga centre in each of the 104 wards under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

Leader of House of South DMC Indrajeet Sehrawat said that the yoga centres would be opened at SDMC parks. He added that besides this, the South DMC also plans to give scholarships to children of ‘Group D’ employees who secure the top three positions in each class following annual exams.

“The amount would be Rs 2,000 for securing the 1st position, Rs 1,500 for 2nd position and Rs 1,000 for 3rd. An allocation of Rs 1 crore would be made for this purpose,” he said. Around 2.50 lakh children, mostly from the economically weaker sections of the society, study till Class V in the 568 schools under SDMC.

Sehrawat further informed that it has been proposed to provide 50-100 metres size of vacant land at SDMC schools to make gyms or entertainment centres with a separate entry for the elderly people.

There are also plans to give bicycles to Class 4 students. “Bicycles will be given to the top 10 students, five each to girls and boys based on their academic performances in Class 3,” he added.

The proposed schemes are part of the budget announcement that was made recently. With civic elections due in April, the initiative is also an attempt to reach out to the maximum number of people.