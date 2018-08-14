South Delhi civic body steps up action: ‘Malls, hospitals that charge parking fee will lose licence’

Last week, the SDMC had conducted an inspection of Hyatt Hotel after it received complaints that it was charging parking fee. Archive Last week, the SDMC had conducted an inspection of Hyatt Hotel after it received complaints that it was charging parking fee. Archive

With many malls, hospitals and hotels under its jurisdiction continuing to charge parking fee illegally, despite notices and warnings, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided not to renew licences of establishments that violate the rule.

During a meeting on Monday, SDMC standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai said, “We have been discussing the issue for the past one year. Action was taken, but on the ground, most malls, hospitals and even some hotels are charging parking fee. Why are we not revoking licences that we issue to them?”

Rai added that she has asked officials to prepare a list of such establishments and give them a final warning, before cancelling their health or trade licences. The SDMC issues health licences to eateries or canteens, and general trade licences to shops.

Most malls and hospitals cannot charge parking fee, as they were allowed additional floor area with a condition —that they will allow free parking in basements.

In December 2016, the SDMC commissioner had issued a public notice directing malls, office complexes and hospitals not to charge parking fee from public. The matter was again discussed in meetings held in March and October 2017, and the establishments were warned that they would be sealed if they do not comply with the order.

For illegally charging parking fees from visitors, the SDMC former standing committee chairman had last year sealed the parking of TDI mall in Lajpat Nagar. It had also fined Moolchand Hospital for charging for surface parking.

Last week, the SDMC had conducted an inspection of Hyatt Hotel after it received complaints that it was charging parking fee. Rai said she visited the hotel and found it was charging parking fee in the name of valet service. She said the hotel management has been told that if they charge for valet, it has to be optional and a board has to be placed prominently with the instructions.

Rai said it is unpardonable that hospitals charge fee, as patients may have to visit hospitals thrice a day and end up paying more than Rs 500 in parking alone. “Some malls and hospitals have gone to court against the MCD order. But the court has nowhere said they can continue to charge money till there is a decision on it,” she said.

According to an SDMC internal report last year, 11 malls and 23 private hospitals were charging parking fee. The SDMC issued notices to the establishments, warning that sealing action will be initiated against them under the DMC Act, which gives powers to the civic body to seal a portion of any building where illegal activity is being carried out.

However, most of these establishments continue to violate the rules, said an official.

